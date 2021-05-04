Transcript for Opening moments of Day 6 of Derek Chauvin trial

Our main concern obviously the medical training they receive so again what mr. Sharon know what it was his training what was his experience up to that they've all relevant. Police are getting any opinions how many use of force opinions too we have its cumulative what I think possibly already but. I think who as you go through each of those it's gotta be talking about training that. The defendant received. Not just here is trading as we head. Because he didn't take the training. It doesn't go to is intent or knowledge. I understood your honor didn't the work force records justify what you know put in service training. The defendant has attended and in we have the curriculum materials that were presented you know during those training blocks. Think crisis intervention training seems to be relevant to this case. The use of force training is relevant to this case. Medical training. Is it is relevant is this all holes summaries of the training that the defendant received according to his records and work here. The curriculum is. That's I think all of this whole thing when we start getting into opinions about use of force. I think we should visit about that before we start where he got opinions. We've already had several hamlets I think we need to go and tread carefully because of whether they have learned their opinion is something that is the appropriate topic here on. For expert testimony because some of the stuff they. Is within the jury's knowledge and they should be able to do without an expert so but I think Lewis's title of that. And in Bernard if I may just goes to the cumulative. Discussion just learned to add to that you know I didn't know we're seeing. Mr. Nelson being able defense attorney I would anticipate. If I were to just simply try to prove my case list experts. He would say. You know the state. Hires some tax hurts to say this was unreasonable. But what does the people who actually do the works de Lorenzo got to those already incident and and that's the area vendors you know I need to cover. The appropriateness of the use of force really from from every angle to give the full picture of the reasonable officer I understand at some point. Enough is enough. Well below you will reveal more clear I think you have the right to somebody who's actually done the defense of Turkey sees of course training whatever. To give their opinion about this case. But not everybody got every trainer. He didn't take closed on the training tells a curriculum. That is your show and actually participated in unsafe even opinion there for the event and then we're done with the MPD people wouldn't even if it. Regarding. Defense of their disease course. Self. Legal muscles. It does your honor that that was I think that was my plan OK good. Osgood never planned instances of adverse rulings in hand it in August the court won't let me know if anything. You feel. The Ellis is hillside are clear to him yes lawless. Because as we know everything's fluid so. All right we'll get injured. And you can. And the judge just called in the jury there in the case of Derek show than the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing. Of George Floyd and the attorneys and the judge right now we're just discussing without the jury president. What. Witnesses will be allowed to say law enforcement witnesses are expected to recall one after the other. And to the discussion was how many of those witnesses will be allowed to offer their opinion on use of force. Specifically on the use of force against George Floyd given to law enforcement officers have already offer their opinion that they thought that it was unreasonable. As well as which training manuals and training materials. We'll be allowed to be presented in court and will be allowed to be discussed the judge there ruled that if they talk about a treating it has to be training. That Derek show when it actually was it was a part of that in his training and Derek show and actually received. If they're going to bring it up in an evidence against him or it can be training material that's used to counter previous testimony. From a previous witness let's see what's happening in court now if they brought that jury and yet or not. Still waiting on the jury now Kenneth none is live. Outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. And we also have an attorney here's standing by as Shana tell me little bit about I know is a little inside baseball but the Euro lawyer you understand these things. I certainly much better than I do YUN this whole discussion between the judge and the attorneys so important before they start a line of questioning to establish. Who studio to offer their opinion who's not going to and what training actually comes to play. In this case it seems one big point that they kept talking about was whether or not these use of force opinions become cumulative. What do they mean by that. So essentially the defense is trying to limit how many people are triggered this idea that it was unreasonable force and obviously the defense that because they don't want to reiteration for the jury that it was unreasonable unreasonable and recent auction which they're trying to do is limit that she did people that should actually be able to render the king do you wanna keep it very narrow if someone is here is has our testify about to training they received they shouldn't be allowed to give. Opinion on whether or not force is reasonable range so the defense is looking to limit the scope of what these witnesses are able to talk about what these experts are able to attest you cash to stay is making the argument that obviously it only comes from an expert that's not enough. Mead everyone in that sort of this year from the training personnel the people who actually implement and gnashing using a hands on training what they're working in is so that we leaking capsule body of work. And Canada we understand both the war that cameras turned on and the idea turned on maneuver when we heard that discussion. Between the attorneys and the judge they haven't tried big hearing it was on the record but it was not on camera we did not have access to the audio. And that sounded like he was relevant to potential juror misconduct and while we couldn't see it on the V. The pool reporters were there and we are allowed to report on and what have you learned about what happened in court this morning. Well we learned that ultimately judge Peter K Gil found there was no misconduct by the jury.

