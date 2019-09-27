Why optimism could be good for your heart

A new study found that a person’s tendency to think positively about the future was linked with a 35% lower risk for heart disease, and a lower risk of death.
0:54 | 09/27/19

Transcript for Why optimism could be good for your heart

