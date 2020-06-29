Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Orangutan gets a 10th birthday party
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:39","description":"An orangutan at Denver Zoo gets a party with his pals to celebrate his 10th birthday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71516501","title":"Orangutan gets a 10th birthday party","url":"/US/video/orangutan-10th-birthday-party-71516501"}