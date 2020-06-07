Orangutan cools down in tub

More
Jiwa, a 5-year-old orangutan, splashed around in a tub at the Phoenix Zoo, as temperatures in the area reached highs of over 100 degrees.
1:30 | 07/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Orangutan cools down in tub
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Jiwa, a 5-year-old orangutan, splashed around in a tub at the Phoenix Zoo, as temperatures in the area reached highs of over 100 degrees.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71628633","title":"Orangutan cools down in tub","url":"/US/video/orangutan-cools-tub-71628633"}