Oregon road fills with smoke

More
More than 500,000 people in Oregon have been forced to evacuate due to forest fires.
0:34 | 09/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oregon road fills with smoke
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"More than 500,000 people in Oregon have been forced to evacuate due to forest fires.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72957441","title":"Oregon road fills with smoke","url":"/US/video/oregon-road-fills-smoke-72957441"}