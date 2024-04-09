Oregon store gets 6-figure prize for selling winning Powerball ticket

The Plaid Panty won $100,000 and some major publicity for selling the $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot winning ticket. It's the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

April 9, 2024

