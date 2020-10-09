Transcript for Oregon wildfires devour communities, leaving behind untold devastation

The stunning images coming out of the west where hundreds of wildfires are burning across more than a dozen states. Take a look at this video in San Francisco the smoke from fires there was so thick it nearly blocked out the sun in the middle of the afternoon. And an organ the governor is now warning that wildfires there could result in the greatest loss of life and property in the State's history. Our national chief correspondent Matt Gutman is there. Overnight hundreds of wildfires at least be big players Rick. States. Three bodies found in Butte county California after two flyers they are converged it created explosive conditions. Another twelve people are unaccounted for and several injured just outside of Sacramento. The north complex fire rapidly growing into one of the largest in California's history at its worst torched. Thousand acres every thirty minutes sitting thousands fleeing. In Oregon were 48 wildfires burning throughout the state killing at least 31 fire galloping through towns around Mitt for organ. With ferocity this could be. Loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our State's history this sadly image showing what Phoenix just south of Bedford looked like earlier this week. And today. From space the entire West Coast smothered in smoke my job. Tens of thousands of evacuees clogging roadways as they drove through that orange hill skating. Medford is like completely shut down around. Firefighters stretched thin across the state and admit for we still helicopters making dozens of drops across the state many thousands. Now losing everything. I like we might. You know we came here to look for her there we have here we have gotten here I've met what. That's it no food no gas no money go to. For certain where one. Tim angle Martin's family taking this with them to check on their home. The smoldering heaps almost unrecognizable. A friend of course had home field. A couple. Friends can be and if so destroyed I think you can find rural can you turn it down. Then there helps they pick through the debris but I guess can't believe. That the whole thing gone it'd be and his grandson entrees in first Dave school his prized possession the keyboard he earned himself. Especially if you think he's done driven greatest thing since they play that people. Good call back. And Mac gunman joins us live now from Phoenix or again and Matt and those images are just their heartbreaking and now I know that search and rescue teams are working. To find people how Zack going. It's growing not so well I mean that the the governor here and officials have been saying that. Some of these hot spots are still too dangerous to you. Access so. What they're trying to do is to go to as many places as they can but they haven't really been able to do a full surveying of the damage or an assessment of the death till at this point on they just want to show you where we are and this is a community Diane and he C of the child's bicycle pump line right here at the fire burning so hot in many areas it. It's his crumbles. Ericsson and cinder blocks like that and with our carrying cam out their crane camera just what a show you this scope of the hearing it. Gives you a sense of wide he's been so hard for law enforcement and firefighters to try to. Get an assessment of the death told there is so much damage it is so widespread. It not just in this neighborhood but this goes on for neighborhood after neighborhood in this town of Phoenix and just south of here in Ashland and in talent. The governor saying five towns have been the sixty completely destroyed. Those images I've never seen anything like it mad you know you've been talking to residents there what do they say they need right now. Can return back to our camera on the ground here. Residents need help I mean they have nothing they they were ordered to leave they got basically three minutes according to the people in this community. Shares came knocking on the door saying you have to get out now. Everybody had been named paradise in their minds they were afraid that this fire would come sweeping down the hillside. And that's exactly what it did completely destroying everything so. Really was incredibly fortunate and excellent work. By local police and agencies really across the area. To get people out as quickly as possible they need to since the everything they could possibly get. Food gas money. Shelter. And these areas are just completely devastated Diane and Matt I know you've covered tons of fires in the past how does this one strike you what's it like for you and your team right now. You know. Whenever you see this much party in this much destruction you know with. Everything the people had a stolen these homes they they just had a couple minutes to leave and so people took just that things that are most valuable backpack full of valuables. These computers gaming consoles for kids things like that I'll put everything else got left behind the lifetime of mementos so it's always gut wrenching. To deal with that. In terms of of us you know who we almost hear the exhaustion of firefighters 'cause we're constantly going round the clock. But you know you just feel for the people out here and everything that they lost and it's also daunting because. We don't know what the loss of life is in you and you heard the governor Kate brown. Talk about the fact that this is probably the most deadly wildfire. And give them a series of wildfires in state history. But they don't yet know how many people have died so everybody's bracing for the death told to continue to rise once these damaging and death coal assessments are made. Again daunting as that wording and it doesn't pricing to capture. The feeling right now Matt Gutman forest and organ Matt thanks.

