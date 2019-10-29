Transcript for Organization rehabilitates military dogs after their service

We learned this week that a military service dog a Belgian Malinois to be exact was among the American heroes that went in to northern Syria on Sunday to take out the leader vices the areas we don't know the name to dogs jamiat he would still top secret. But officials say it's one of nearly 2000 dogs on assignment with service members and every branch I've the united states military so for more on. Who these dogs are what their handlers do what they do when they're retired. I'm joined now by a dog who is retired from the US army zoom but I joins us along with. As you ms. handler are Kristin Moore who's president of ignition canine analyses Dodds rehabilitate. And reunite with their handler sacked Chris it makes so much for joining us and it's great to see zoom. It's tell us about Zuma service. And I don't. And we can't until we get him to humor. And this is he was retired army. And he has come to us he was acts those edits healer who was Germany its IE acumen to our care. Until that happened. But in the humor in backing take use or are you aren't. That's so great and consumer is a closed in malinois what makes these dogs so uniquely suited for military service. Are well right which is really part they're they're trying to hit I'm your toy and that's what they train with her choice. And actor right it's very critical for them and there are extremely dirty when it comes to your bills. So they really work well in in high energy high dry and her bill makes them the perfect. Doc org or job. And I imagine they do work and some pretty intense conditions in war zones on a raids we've seen some video the past couple days of these dogs. Strapped to their hammers to look at that jumping out of a plane with goggles on I mean. There does seem to be a very big need to rehabilitate them help them sort of get accustomed to. Civilian life if you will tell us that livid about what you do in that regard. Are we we bring an end aren't here are the ones that don't have designate for once that designate him as we reunite it with air handlers. When the doc is retired and let's say it's retired in Germany here roper and you can't even on the West Coast and hammers on east. I accident handler she get that job that dark tedium and so we take care that. The dogs don't get me handlers come into our chair and at that point we recap. And we we call ourselves on Mueller what we're doing is we're taking him from working lights and backtracking and turning and insists civilians were teaching them. How long and other dobbs is they've been very isolated her share their medical airs. A you know making sure that air air LP and CNN and then some. TS EI. There behaviors are engaged in settle in get to. Please law. Really important work for some American heroes that don't get a lot of praise but are there on the front lines and actually. Involved with the takedown of two of the world's most wanted terrorists it's pretty incredible thing actress and more. I would mission canine thanks for the work you do and thanks to the service a Zuma.

