Orphaned mountain lion released back into wild

Wildlife officials in California released a young mountain lion back into the wild after it was rehabilitated at the San Diego Humane Society.
0:52 | 06/24/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Orphaned mountain lion released back into wild
This is the first time that we've released I younger. Female lions so it's significant for us she's basically a teenager. Going out on her home and for the first time and we tried to help her get to the teenage stage that she's old enough says. Not isn't really significant. Yeah and we're hoping that she contributes to the Orange County population in the Santa Ana mountains or not to really significant he's a female. It if we get lucky and he agreed that house hadn't. Then we've done our job.

