Otters frolic in the snow at Milwaukee Zoo

More
Otters are seen scurrying in and out of tunnels at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
0:58 | 02/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Otters frolic in the snow at Milwaukee Zoo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Otters are seen scurrying in and out of tunnels at the Milwaukee County Zoo. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69185170","title":"Otters frolic in the snow at Milwaukee Zoo ","url":"/US/video/otters-frolic-snow-milwaukee-zoo-69185170"}