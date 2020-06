Now Playing: Robot baristas aid in social distancing at this Korean cafe

Now Playing: 25-year-old babysitter, barista is unexpected Olympic marathon qualifier

Now Playing: Former Obama ebola czar on the pandemic: ‘We should all be concerned’

Now Playing: College students connect farmers with food banks

Now Playing: Deadly police encounters reopened amid calls for social justice

Now Playing: By the numbers: Tracking the $2 trillion relief package

Now Playing: Saharan air layer sweeps across 3,500 miles

Now Playing: Battle over wearing face masks as pandemic rages on

Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge in more than half of the US

Now Playing: Trump visits battleground Wisconsin

Now Playing: How to stay safe from sharks at the beach

Now Playing: Teen provides care packages for the homeless in Dayton, Ohio

Now Playing: Young activists making a positive difference across America

Now Playing: Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water reopens with new guidelines

Now Playing: Salt Lake City mayor on city’s reopening

Now Playing: Millions of lost jobs in ongoing pandemic

Now Playing: NYPD cop involved in apparent chokehold faces charges

Now Playing: Trump’s pick for US attorney for Southern District of New York testifies at Capitol