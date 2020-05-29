Outrage and protests after a black man dies in Minneapolis police custody

More
Minneapolis Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins discusses the community’s response to the violent protests.
3:58 | 05/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Outrage and protests after a black man dies in Minneapolis police custody

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"Minneapolis Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins discusses the community’s response to the violent protests.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70954065","title":"Outrage and protests after a black man dies in Minneapolis police custody","url":"/US/video/outrage-protests-black-man-dies-minneapolis-police-custody-70954065"}