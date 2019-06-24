Owen Labrie released from jail early in sex assault case

Labrie, who is now 23 years old, was a student at the prestigious St. Paul's School in New Hampshire when he was accused of sexually assaulting a younger student.
3:00 | 06/24/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Owen Labrie released from jail early in sex assault case
A New Hampshire prep school student. Was convicted of sexually assaulting a fifteen year old classmate has been released from jail. All when we'll brie who is now 23 years old had been. Due to serve the remaining ten months of his sentence but was released for good behavior. The case raised questions about the sex culture on campuses after an accusation. The incident was part of a so called senior salute were seniors allegedly targeted younger students.

