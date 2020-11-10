Transcript for What does it mean to 'pack' the Supreme Court?

Who. Everything is on the table. We're gonna look at how we can reduce the change we need to me shore. This eighteen feet it's like ten man. That our election and both continue in. I think. We're back with the right like me at all I think. You know them all I had to back question. They headline never want to hear. We have rob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.