Painting fetches $90M in record-setting auction

More
David Hockney's "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" shattered the world record for the most expensive work by a living artist sold at auction.
0:41 | 11/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Painting fetches $90M in record-setting auction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59244448,"title":"Painting fetches $90M in record-setting auction","duration":"0:41","description":"David Hockney's \"Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)\" shattered the world record for the most expensive work by a living artist sold at auction.","url":"/US/video/painting-fetches-90m-record-setting-auction-59244448","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.