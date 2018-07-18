Transcript for Papa John's founder John Schnatter says resignation 'was a mistake'

And that's a major development in the scandal surrounding Papa John's pizza a lawyer for the company's founder now says John Shatner will not leave without a fight. He claims the board of directors did not have the authority to force shouted to resign as chairman after he used the N word during a conference call. Schneider says his comment was taken out of context and who's actually just saying he wouldn't work with Kanye West as a spokesman because he uses the N word in his lyrics. He says he leader used the actual word but only to criticize a competitor for using the term. Last week he also accused of marketing firm of trying to blackmail puppet jobs.

