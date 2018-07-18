Papa John's founder John Schnatter says resignation 'was a mistake'

More
Schnatter said the board pressured him to resign without "any investigation."
0:33 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Papa John's founder John Schnatter says resignation 'was a mistake'
And that's a major development in the scandal surrounding Papa John's pizza a lawyer for the company's founder now says John Shatner will not leave without a fight. He claims the board of directors did not have the authority to force shouted to resign as chairman after he used the N word during a conference call. Schneider says his comment was taken out of context and who's actually just saying he wouldn't work with Kanye West as a spokesman because he uses the N word in his lyrics. He says he leader used the actual word but only to criticize a competitor for using the term. Last week he also accused of marketing firm of trying to blackmail puppet jobs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56658722,"title":"Papa John's founder John Schnatter says resignation 'was a mistake'","duration":"0:33","description":"Schnatter said the board pressured him to resign without \"any investigation.\"","url":"/US/video/papa-johns-founder-john-schnatter-resignation-mistake-56658722","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.