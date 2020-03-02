Transcript for Parents arrested after toddler found malnourished with multiple fractures

Disturbing is an understatement county officials say Jay Newman and don't Lawny Bostick actually took her child to the hospital and that's where doctors were able to examine the child's and really see. How much damage was done to his body according to arrest warrants doctors found multiple fractured ribs and brain injuries and even some skull fractures. Along with it was injuries county officials say the child was extremely malnourished weighing in at around eighteen pounds. We went over to the neighborhood where the alleged abuse took place in north west Fayetteville. Many declining to talk on camera except for ten Graham he says he knew of policy but was speechless when he heard what happened just several homes down. Never look them right now lies. Never knew it'd be so to that could do it. And we don't know were deceived by. Combative wasn't one of my union's. Both Bostick a new and meet their first court appearances this afternoon there facing a charge of intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury. What the 250000. Dollar secured bond. In Fayetteville Michaels on LA BC eleven Eyewitness News.

