Parents of 2 girls killed in Parkland shooting running for school board seats

Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty's daughters Alyssa and Alaina respectively were among those killed in the Parkland, Florida, shootings on Feb. 14.
1:41 | 05/15/18

