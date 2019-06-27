Transcript for Parents of slain college student file lawsuit against University of Utah

We top line that is if someone is a law abiding citizen. Is that police department's job to protect and serve when she asks for help. Not and I were shocked that the campus police and campus housing. Response to learns cries for help were incompetent. Unaware skeptical of her. Complacent. And I'm Karen. As one example. On September it. Thirtieth 2018. Months friends reported to housing. That the man who learned recently started dating was talking about bringing a gun to campus. They did nothing with that information. On October 22 2018 he bought that gun to campus and killed her with it. That's just one of them many failures. That resulted in line stuff. If anyone of these failures did not occur. Learn would be alive today. Even though review team made thirty recommendations for the university to fix this president with Watkins. Said that the report does not offer. Any reason to believe that this tragedy could have been prevented. The statement may need physically ill. Still we tried to work with Watkins. We repeatedly asked her. To take responsibility. And a hold individuals accountable. Including an email I sent her on December 29. 2018. I asked her to partner with us. Two. To address clear and obvious deficiencies in the state in the safety at the university an openly admit. That individuals failed line and that those individuals be held accountable. I told of that that campus police are being portrayed. As undertrained underwear. And hampered by inappropriate or ineffective policies and procedures. I asked her who's responsible for leading these units and for ensuring that staff are properly trained aware. Responsive. And are providing. Safety. Those individuals failed to learn with fatal consequences. And they need to be held accountable and specifically pointed out. The professional incompetence. And dereliction of duty that must be considered in the case of officer terrorists for not reporting or documenting the impersonation of a police officer that was recorded him. I warrant on that issue was killed. President Watkins never responded to my email. The university has taken no responsibility for Lawrence preventable death. Dillon has been disciplined. We're held accountable. In a campus police or housing the same culture prevails at the campus police. There has been no significant change. Matt and I realized that the only way to improve campus safety is to file a lawsuit this is our last resort. To effect positive change. The university must pay a large amount so that they realize it is in their interest. To believe women an act with urgency to win their female students ask for help. Insurance companies. Will identify it port response to female students as a risk factor. I emphasize that we will not profit from this loss it. Any money will go to the Lauren McCloskey foundation. And took to support student athletes. And to pay expenses. And my saying that the university tie. Is on the wrong side of history and how they handle Barnes case and how they responded to hurt death. Women must be believed and taken seriously. When they ask for help. I do not want to be in this world without Lawrence. But being stuck here. I have no choice but to try to make this world. Better. Towards that end Jill and I are committed. To improve. Campus safe. We had hoped to have an adult conversation with the University of Utah administration. To work with them to build a safer future for all of their students. Regrettably the administration has chosen the path of defensiveness. Denial and no accountability. There refusal to take responsibility. We'll only perpetuate this flawed culture. And we cannot stand by. While students. Are in pero. It is with the greatest reluctance. We have chosen this last resort of legal action.

