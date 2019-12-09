Transcript for Parents sue fertility clinic after noticing daughter is a different race

This is a family nightmare after an in vitro fertilization procedure here at the RWJ part of its health institute for reproductive medicine and science. A family from Verona discovered that their daughter is not who they thought she was and it wasn't. Until the child was two years old that she started having their book occasion she started. Developing. Asian features the institute is not commenting on the case because it's in litigation. But the lawsuit says the clinic put the wrong ankle at the wrongs or negligence recklessness call what you want this should never ever happen. The father found that after conducting a DNA test and court filings he told his wife that child isn't my daughter. All of this led to confusion as the child's mother replied what are you talking about the girl is now six years old that are parents have not told that the truth. But they want to know who is the girls real debt they have a right to know who he is. They have a right to know his genetic history the six year old does heavily blood disorder that are non biological father and mother don't carry. But in this Verona case the couple has now divorced in his mind this is his daughter. I mean there's a lot of emotional distress here the courts now rule that all Asian males that were in the clinic on the days in question will have their names released if they made a sperm donation. Or have their sperm thaw. And Newark, New Jersey Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

