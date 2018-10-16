Transcript for Parents of 9-year-old Texas girl declared brain dead win reprieve to keep her alive

Why hearing that was scheduled for today and that getting postponed until Wednesday as small victory for the family who now has a more time. To find their daughter another hospital to go to it. Nine year old Peyton summons has been on life support cook Children's Hospital since last week after she went into cardiac arrest. The hospital believes she is brain dead but the family is not ready to take her off life support believing she still may have a chance to recover. You know a judge granted a temporary restraining order of this week which is keeping the girl like support for now but a hearing today on the restraining order was postponed. The judge today appointed an attorney at light and was now representing the girl herself. The attorney for pains mother says in the meantime Finley is still trying to find another hospital that would be willing to take patent. We're close we have we have a couple of options Emerson and explore those the options are viable in the there's an open we still believe. That we're the close of so have hopes the gothic. Payton his mother went straight back to the hospital after core proceedings wrapped up as for cook children's they are no longer able to speak about specifics of this case because of privacy rules but did say this. What we can tell you is that when a child is brought to cook children's for treatment we recognize that the family is putting their trust in us. It is our continued pledge to do the very best for each and every child with compassion for each and every family. In Fort Worth lords account channeling news.

