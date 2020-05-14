Transcript for Parkland cop to get his job back: Union

We're we're we're not here who grew Sargent Millard. Through answering questions. Broward Sheriff's Office Sargent Brian Miller not allowed to speak to is on Thursday during a press conference where his lawyers announced he is being reinstated. His cell. Miller was fired by Broward sheriff Gregory Tony in June 2019. Because of how he responded to the attacked Marjorie Stillman Douglas on Valentine's Day a year earlier. Back during their meeting after the attack the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas schools CT commission found Miller got to the scene just about five minutes after the first shots were fired. And with the first supervisor to arrive. But he didn't make his first call over a radio until about seven minutes later. Now nearly a year after Miller was fired he has been reinstate it. His lawyers telling us after it was determined he wouldn't face criminal charges the sheriff's office had a 180 days to notify Miller of their intended discipline. But fired him two days after that window closed we were from. But preliminarily. We filed the motion for summary judgment. Because BSO had violated his procedural right. So now Miller has his job back but action actor whose son Alex was one of the seventeen people killed at a misty that day and who also served on the amnesty C decommission. Says he hopes building from law. So he was our east certainly does not deserve to get his job back. And I hope dad it judge. You know that its ruling can be over in.

