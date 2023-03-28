Parkland dad calls for nationwide education strike after Nashville massacre

Manuel Oliver, the father of one of the children killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, discusses why he’s calling for a school strike after the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

March 28, 2023

