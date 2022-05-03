Parkland parent and Sandy Hook survivor react to latest mass shooting

ABC News’ Terry Moran spoke with Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, and Mary Ann Jacob, who survived the Sandy Hook shooting, about the surge of deadly gun violence.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live