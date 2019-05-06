Transcript for Parkland parents react to arrest of school's ex-deputy

We can't forget that these tragedies change a family of a victim's life for ever I was able to sit down with three of the parents of the victims to see. What they thought about this recent arrest I sat down with manual and Patricia Oliver. Who lost their seventeen year old son Joaquin and Linda Beagle Schulman who lost her son Scott he was a coach and a teacher at the school so take a look. How suspecting that to happen I mean I don't feel a surprise it's. I'm either way it's hard for me to be surprised about anything. Pulitzer Prize means that was another shooting a week ago. And and the big news now we send these guys got arrested he's guilty he's part of these problem he wasn't he was a color that they. He was there so boldly to save. Not only do students that teachers everyone. And he did nothing so now he needs to pay for his mistake and am very glad that this is happening. As a parents knowing that. An officer was there outside of the school and didn't go win. And now you don't have your son. When you put those pieces together how does it. Make you feel well. He makes you feel that very frustrated. He makes you feel how come if we left our keydets school that is supposed to be taking care of everything include in this state needs. Indeed they happened so I'm glad that he's he's going on these is following up process study have to be done. We would see more changes I hope to everybody that was in voting that they that you can do anything. It was just a total coward he really was a coward and I'm I think that. Through this past. It's 476. Days today you know and counting unfortunately but I think that he had. A lot of narrative even going on TV and even talking about what he called. His kids that he had no right to call them his kids. My son did his job what he should've done because I honestly believe there's no one on the third floor. Who would've been murdered that day. And end he it's a long time coming unfortunately the legal process takes along time. And unfortunately in that long time unless we keep speaking out the three of us and anyone else that we did get to speak out yeah people forget. Because you forget unless it in in less it happens to you. And unfortunately it happened to us and we are three people who are not gonna forget and not let anyone else for them again that's our that's our nation. Yeah in so let's talk about the legislation what are you guys pushing for right now specifically. All. This is beyond partner and this is beyond schools and Kate we deaths these is how we see things. And and who we do want to talk about guns. It's never too late or too early to talk about bonds we have to mention guns as part of a problem. And in doubts our the fight. Laws we have easy access to guns these who continue to happen. And and I guess these person is part of the problem. And I'm so glad that now he's gonna pay for that behind bars but there is waiting more people involved. And actually more than just people there is Bruce loveliest and organization is that need to be also a comfortable in here dinosaur movement and that's what we want ago. Yeah. Immunized when it what work have you been doing since this happened I know you've been speaking out a lot as well. Well for me right now I would like to see the red flag law passed in every state I would like to see if federal lot it's very very important to me. I believe that if that red flag law would have been passing Florida. A case that would have been passed on the thirteenth fourteenth would have happened because it was all written now right in front of everybody exactly what the active shooter was gonna do everyone knew. What did you guys think about the students who. Became activists overnight after this happened and really. Created a movement in our continuing. To push for gun laws as well doing this while they're still in high school having to worry about this. They're amazing. They are the annual and Mary can that is emerging. DR. Marking a beginning. Of what will happen in a few years so that's our hope here there is within and win this battle and I can I promise you that. He should be faster. Thought because of those kits we we can say that we are convinced that he will happen. Those kids are going to be able to vote next year and they're going to be asking for the right answers from our politicians. And again this is not a blue or red thing. This is about saving lives. Yeah I was very heartbreaking to. Speak with them and I asked him if they were okay they said they'll never be OK but they have to continue to do the work because that's their only choice.

