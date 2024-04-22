ParkRx aims to provide 'prescription for wellness' by getting more people outside

A community health initiative partnered with the National Park Service, ParkRx, is trying to get patients outside to support their mental and physical health.

April 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live