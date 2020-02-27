Parolee escapes while being taken into custody in Manhattan

The NYPD is searching for Travis Simon, 30, who was being referred to a 45-day treatment program by the New York State Department of Corrections.
0:19 | 02/27/20

New overnight police are searching for a parolee who escaped while being taken into custody. In Manhattan thirty year old Travis Simon was handcuffed when he made a run for it. Yesterday afternoon in the town he was being referred to 45 day treatment program by the new York state department of corrections and community supervision.

