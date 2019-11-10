Transcript for Parts of California on fire while record snow expected in the Dakotas

And that's California deals with fire conditions it's looking like wind her in Colorado it's not even middle of October. Driving was treacherous with snow and temperature that drop 64 degrees and one day. Meanwhile the northern plains could see two feet of snow this weekend. Let's take a closer look now at your Friday forecast. A good morning to you once again keeping an eye on the southwest we're talking that red flag warnings all across Southern California active fires outside of LA. And that north across northern parts of California and and then further north to the east. Talking about blizzard like conditions across North Dakota several inches. And then feet and then also watching that coastal low pull away here but it's still bringing with it the risk for coastal flooding threat New Jersey and back towards the Delmarva. For act you whether I'm meteorologist Chris now. A.

