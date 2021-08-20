Now Playing: Three vaccinated senators are among the latest COVID breakthrough cases

Now Playing: 40% of parents feel children fell behind academically during pandemic: Poll

Now Playing: US evacuates thousands from Afghanistan on Thursday

Now Playing: 1st murder hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington State

Now Playing: How to stay protected from rip currents as tropical threat Henri moves in

Now Playing: Capitol Hill bomb scare shuts down area for hours

Now Playing: Biden’s response to US withdrawal in Afghanistan fuels fresh criticism

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Henri gains strength

Now Playing: Biden stands by withdrawal as Afghans desperately plead for help from Taliban threat

Now Playing: One of the US Marshals' wanted fugitives seen socializing in this home video

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 19, 2021

Now Playing: Science shows spirituality helps 'awaken' your brain, author says

Now Playing: By the Numbers: T-Mobile hack exposes data of over 40M customers

Now Playing: Secret IRS trove illustrates how billionaires avoid taxes

Now Playing: Afghan interpreter unable to get to airport as he struggles to leave

Now Playing: ‘Difficult days’ for veterans and Gold Star families

Now Playing: 'American Idol' star fights to regain custody of her children