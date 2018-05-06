Transcript for Passenger's suitcase arrives at airport in shreds, American Airlines apologizes

Our heart. When the post vacation high that follows a picture perfect trip. Came to was startling that's what came out of the compare how mad me. Completely destroyed hall most of my belongings were gone Kristen Kristen hoard and took an American Airlines flight home to DFW. Airport after a weekend getaway to Tampa. The wait at baggage claim was I usually long. And then this came out of the carousel much of the clothes that were allowed Porsche rat and it and it what was slapped with covered in in black grease her ripped up suitcase in have been her real and personal belongings in a pile work out top accidents happened Kristin says to her. The loss was not as maddening as the way she says it was handled. I guess what I find so appalling is that. After a happens someone gathered up what was left of the bag and my belongings and put them in and then and then. Senate on its way for me to have such a fund surprised. That picking these forms to fill out thome got itemize every little thing. Shorts shirts. Sneakers. One here America back. She says she got no explanation I got a couple you know credit outlook my way like. And no empathy she hopes they change procedure if this ever happens again. Send someone up and say you know something's happened to your to your personal effects. And where am sorry we're so sorry and I really honestly probably would have just walked away and count it hit us. And unfortunate accident.

