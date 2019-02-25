Transcript for Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly visited spa day of AFC championship game

Now auto embattled New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft investigators say they have graphic video of crap soliciting prostitutes in Florida on two separate times one. On the morning of the AFC championship craft is charged as part of an investigation into sex trafficking. Eyewitness News reporter -- miles live in the newsroom with the very latest column. Well David as you mentioned prosecutors say Kraft was caught on surveillance video to separate times. With sex slaves now to be cleared these are not prostitutes. These are women who are held against their will who did not have the option to say how. Now crack is not charged with human trafficking at all but authorities in Florida said today there were no customers. In this industry would not be allowed to flourish. On the same day the New England Patriots won the AFC championship. Jupiter police say Robert Kraft spent fourteen minutes inside of the orca to a today's spot in Florida. According to court documents he was wearing a long sleeved shirt a blue baseball cap and blue shorts in the door at 10:59 AM. Out by 1113. He paid with 1100 dollar bill for prostitution services with women coarse sex place victims of human trafficking. We faces two separate counts and apt satisfy those counts. With the fleeing and move on from there. A summons was issued Monday by Palm Beach County prosecutors for Kraft on two misdemeanor counts of solicitation to commit prostitution. But the billionaire was thousands of miles away senior over the weekend partying with the Oscars crowd. Prosecutors say Kraft spent forty minutes in the spot on January 19 as well and had video of him on both days receiving services. Video evidence is always very powerful and port along are you also have. Into the testimony. Some of the big. Sims craps attorney issued a statement Friday saying we categorically denied that mr. Kraft. Engaged in any illegal activity because it's a judicial matter we will not be commenting further yeah. Aren't about any one defendant or any group but it back. The larger picture which often punt. The ball out. That many positive cases like this. Are themselves picked up. Now because of Kraft has a home in Florida he is being treated like a Florida residents so with this summons his and not have to appear in court. If found guilty craft could potentially face a year in jail a mandatory 5000 dollar fine 100 hours of community service. And what have to take a class on the dangers of human trafficking.

