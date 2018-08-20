Paul Manafort jury begins 3rd day of deliberations

Jurors in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort begin third day of deliberations. A verdict could come as early as today.
Transcript for Paul Manafort jury begins 3rd day of deliberations
I'm capped her father's here in Alexandria Virginia outside of the courthouse where Paul man afford. Is on trial and jury deliberations they continued today in this mark's feet three where they will continue to weigh the fate of president trumps former campaign chairman. Who is on trial for tax evasion and bank fraud now before leaving the courtroom last week jurors sent a note to the judge asking more questions. And then nuances of the case including. Asking a judge to read the fine. The definition of reasonable doubt now jurors they have tons of evidence to pour through in this case 388. Exhibits total. One of says in an avid self 700 pages long. But we could expect a verdict to come as soon as today. Katherine potter is reporting for ABC news.

