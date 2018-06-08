Transcript for Paul Manafort's trial enters week two

I'm cap Nevada is reporting from Alexandria Virginia outside a home in affords trial where the prosecution's star witness. Rick gates me in a fourth longtime former deputy has taken the stand to testify against his former boss. Now gates pleaded guilty in February to charges of conspiracy against the United States. In lying to federal authorities now he was originally charged along side me in a fort Gleason score one operated with the special counsel. For months for five months meeting with Muller's attorneys multiple times now on the stand today. Gates glanced over at his former boss they're sitting about. Funny feet apart from each other now that was before he admitted the two were involved in criminal activity together. Now the attorneys representing manna for have built their case of 100 gays they portrayed him as a lion in the true culprit behind. The alleged crimes -- Ford is committed now remember he's on trial. I in this sport for tax evasion and bank fraud suit during Gates's testimony his credibility will be extremely important to the prosecution. Kevin photos reporting for ABC news.

