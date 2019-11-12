Pawn store manager saves baby who fell off counter

Surveillance footage shows a pawn shop manager swoop in to save a baby who toppled head first off the counter as two women shopped for a gun in Utah.
1:09 | 12/11/19

Pawn store manager saves baby who fell off counter

