‘Not enough to pay my rent’: The economic reality of coronavirus

More
Alice Stanford and Artie Brennan share the same economic fears as the current pandemic leaves them unemployed.
2:00 | 03/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Not enough to pay my rent’: The economic reality of coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"Alice Stanford and Artie Brennan share the same economic fears as the current pandemic leaves them unemployed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69907277","title":"‘Not enough to pay my rent’: The economic reality of coronavirus","url":"/US/video/pay-rent-economic-reality-coronavirus-69907277"}