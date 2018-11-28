Pelican rescued after getting hooked by fishing lure

A pelican suffering from a fishing lure caught in its wing is flying the friendly skies again thanks to some help from these kindly visitors to Hatteras Island, North Carolina.
0:28 | 11/28/18

