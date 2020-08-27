Transcript for Pelosi says Biden shouldn't debate Trump

I myself. Just aren't telling that it told to this specially don't tell Joseph Biden. I don't think that there should be any debates. I do not think that the president of the United States has. Comported himself in the way than anybody. And has any association. With truth. Evidence data. And checks. I wouldn't. I wouldn't. Legitimize. A conversation with him. Nor a debate. In terms of the presidency of the United States now in know that the buying campaign thanks to a different way about this. But I just. I thought he did in the 2016. Was disgraceful stalking Hillary Clinton like that I was disappointed depressed and think about your station. Not here in on this stage you wrote you have your own podium she has her. So I'd I think that he'll probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity. Of the presidency. He just that every day. But I think people also. Be little. What the debates are supposed to be a belt. And they're not to be about. That school don't agree on the part of somebody who has no. Respect for the office he holds. Much less. The democratic process. Why else would he tried to undermine the elections and the manner in which she is doing so mr. O'Brien as she what I thought about it. I don't think that he should dignify. That conversation. With Donald Trump. You can have you left in any questions and both of them just take that onstage. For any number of debate conversations about any subjects. Hold them accountable. What are they proposing what is their vision what is their knowledge has any get it done. How did it connect with the American people. But that day a conversation with the American people. Not any. And exercise difficult category. Thank you all very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.