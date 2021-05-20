Transcript for Pelosi won’t rule out investigative committee if Senate blocks Jan. 6 commission

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at her weekly press conference speaking a day after the house passed a bill. To establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 siege on the capital that bill now must be voted on. By the senate. Again I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us most of ABC news deputy political director Avery harper with us now to break its all down. Avery close to cover a lot in this press conference particularly in the Q&A solo let's start first. With this commission now. The voted on by the house to investigate. Capital sixth that capital siege. On January 6. She mention a few different aspects of what they're hoping this bill will do not only to investigate what happened on January 6 but she mentioned things like. Hardening the capital in and providing more mental health resources for law enforcement after events like this. Doesn't what are some of the things that house is hoping to do with this and how likely is this to get passed the senate. Fountain right able to listen this is all about finding the truth and investigating what happened on January 6 and also. You know making moves to ensure that this sort of thing cannot happen again and and and helping those who have been intact did. You know by the events January 6 we all saw those images and and video you know it was it was chaos I was. A terror attack on our our capital on the sea of democracy in south. You know what we saw yesterday we saw they need to house vote 35 Republicans voting with Democrats like. A 175. Republicans did not and I sometimes. Let's go back down like a broken record but this really does. Illustrate easy the grits that Donald Trump continues to have on the Republican Party Republicans. In. They're looking at this this commission and an and we know that. I'm McConnell does not supported and so the likelihood of ground Democrats getting ten Republicans. In the senate to go along we've done is slim. But the fact is that there were Republican lawmakers who participated in adolescent minds following the election there were Republican lawmakers who were involved in the day rally that became stop this the stock is still around it became the attack on the capital saloon there is an awareness that this would not reflect well. On the party and so. You know we are seeing a Republicans do their best to try and figure out how to ensure that an investigation does not happen how it doesn't. I'll reflect poorly on the party but the fact is that okay that Nancy Pelosi has many cards in her death to play and there will be some sort of investigation of some sort some sort of probe into what happened on the punching in the sense. We have Pelosi was asked about what that vote says a about the party is interesting to hear her complementing. The Republican Party from a general standpoint not something we often hear. From her but she said that this is aid different breed. Of Republican Party and was urging those Republicans. Who didn't vote for the panel to quote take back your party do. It's MS -- get across Saddam. I mean I'm not sure that fans have fallen on deaf ears of enroute Republican lawmakers who are are merely entrenched in this new Republican Party that is a completely aligned with former president swap. You know we did see hello C talk about those who broke party ranks to vote with Republicans in search of the truth for what happens. You know one on January 16 she calls on. Those other Republicans to be courageous to its instead take the part of accidents and to try and figure out you know in the search for truth. After January 6. By the likelihood of that happening in the senate its slim because again. Republicans tend to be unified on these sorts of things and we know them by McConnell is. And not in support of this commission salute will have to see what happens. And then just about the infrastructure bill on the human infrastructure Brill but using the terms used by president Biden. What what are the status of those bills and those negotiations right now. All of he was in negotiations still have I don't quite awhile ago before. You know any sort bill makes it back to the president's tax. We know that the president has been open and he signaled he's open to negotiating the signs I and the scope of the infrastructure boom but. Still Republicans have a much narrower understanding. And then more narrow our interpretation of what it infrastructure is and Democrats Democrats. I want to see. More robust bill that that gay sex moving normally consider socialists is things like happy families like education like health care items and disallow them. And then finally she adjusted George Floyd bill odds in the works in congress they were hoping to get past. By next week I think it doesn't sound like that's gonna happen closing incentive happy to be asked about the date and whether or not they will make. That Carter artificial deadline but but where does it stand up particularly on some of the sticking point to this bill which is looking to overhaul. Policing nationwide. Right you know rehab there's this deadline that was really before Biden president Biden during his address of the joint session of congress six try and passing George for justice and policing act. By an army trained best fits the anniversary. I'm George Floyd's killing. Is the fact is that there are still I negotiations going on their very delicate we are no better they're not necessarily going all that well especially. One one of the sticking points is which is qualified immunity which is a dollar you know lowering the standards. So that officers can be prosecuted civilly. In incidents like I'm the one that we saw of sorts where and that's something that Republicans just have not been willing. I'm soon to get on board weapons out how we know that Karen bass is one of the folks who is. Our you know heading up the negotiations and continuing those negotiations. Have a right now I got legislation is install giant ABC's deputy political director Avery harper Avery thank you.

