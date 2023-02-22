Peloton instructor looks to motivate the next generation with her new book

Robin Arzon, vice president of fitness programming and head instructor at Peloton, talks about her third book, “Strong Baby,” which tracks the first milestones of a baby’s life.

February 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live