New penalties target protesters in Republican-controlled states

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the new wave of bills in dozens of states targeting public demonstrations, and whether they violate the First Amendment.
5:39 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New penalties target protesters in Republican-controlled states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:39","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the new wave of bills in dozens of states targeting public demonstrations, and whether they violate the First Amendment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77408033","title":"New penalties target protesters in Republican-controlled states","url":"/US/video/penalties-target-protesters-republican-controlled-states-77408033"}