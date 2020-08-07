-
Now Playing: Paris zoo reopens after 3-month closure due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Orangutan cools down in tub
-
Now Playing: Mary Kay Letourneau loses battle with cancer
-
Now Playing: Protesters march in Indiana following racist incident
-
Now Playing: Scrabble bans offensive slurs from tournaments
-
Now Playing: Police reform in America and possible paths forward
-
Now Playing: Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars as new details emerge
-
Now Playing: Amy Cooper faces charges for calling police on Black bird watcher
-
Now Playing: Man speaks out after alleged racially-motivated attack
-
Now Playing: A look into Ghislaine Maxwell's life behind bars
-
Now Playing: NBA under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise
-
Now Playing: New details from scathing book by Trump's niece
-
Now Playing: Trump pushes school reopenings, withdraws from WHO
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 surge triggers testing crisis in US
-
Now Playing: NBA players arrive in Florida
-
Now Playing: Needing a lift
-
Now Playing: Hospitals reaching capacity
-
Now Playing: Friends captured in viral video protesting police were applauded for their bravery
-
Now Playing: How toilet paper factory employees are working through COVID-19 demands