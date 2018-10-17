Transcript for Pennsylvania authorities warn residents more hidden explosives may exist

People here in the greater quicker town area had been unnerved by the rest of explosions that went on for months we can't hear it go often often often we never knew it was some thirty explosions did some instances led huge craters on the sides of roadways in and around the areas of Milford Township ought to build an upper black Eddy eventually the case would lead authorities to this man. 31 year old David S Sherman should hero Quaker town a search of his home and business uncovered several explosive devices. They were safe big detonated by authorities. Some thought it hard to believe that he was working alone there's just too much going on around here for too long. For just to be home at last Friday authorities were charged 31 year old Tina Mae Smith sermons girlfriend at this co conspirator deep dive into the evidence led authorities to reach this disturbing conclusion. The possibility became real that there may be arm exploded devices out there devices that look like others recovered in the case one that resembled a cartoonish round bomb with a quick. Others contained in white plastic bottles with wicks sticking out of the top. Or dark colored bottles with labels and awake we don't want somebody to on intentionally. Come across one of these devices. I'm pick an op that's crazy I mean. Thinking about like people get hurt not knowing what's governor or an I absolutely think there's I was out there and not to mention probably some copycats out to sermon was released from jail after posting 10% of its 750000. Dollars bail. He was rearrested and charged with possession of child porn and released again after he posted 10% of 500000 dollars bail. Tina Mae Smith was being held on 10% of one million dollars bail.

