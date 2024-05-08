Pentagon confirms paused US bomb shipment to Israel

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the decision to pause munitions shipments to Israel on Wednesday. Plus, Jay O'Brien has report on attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

May 8, 2024

