-
Now Playing: Pentagon declassifies leaked ‘UFO’ videos
-
Now Playing: Emma Stone hosted a virtual dance party to raise money for children’s mental health
-
Now Playing: How Jerome Bettis raises money to provide Pittsburgh-area students with essential tec
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: When Americans get back to work some schools may still be closed
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: April 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: Pentagon declassifies 3 ‘UFO’ videos
-
Now Playing: College students left in limbo
-
Now Playing: Health secretary's future in question
-
Now Playing: Colleges try to plan for students to return in fall
-
Now Playing: White House attempts to defend Trump's disinfectant comments
-
Now Playing: Some states reopen as US death toll passes 50K
-
Now Playing: We love this rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’ sung by Boston police officer
-
Now Playing: Couple goes through with Zoom wedding for 120 virtual guests
-
Now Playing: Couple creates movie theater for a 'romantic night out' while they are stuck inside
-
Now Playing: Dolphins glow as they glide through bioluminescent waves
-
Now Playing: Police SUV pushes burning vehicle away from Taco Bell drive-thru
-
Now Playing: Fears heightens amid possibility of 2nd coronavirus wave