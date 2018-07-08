5 people charged with trafficking $73 million in counterfeit Nike Air Jordans: Police

More
It's gotta be the shoes! Except these weren't THE shoes.
0:22 | 08/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 people charged with trafficking $73 million in counterfeit Nike Air Jordans: Police
They did look like the real thing about the issues we're not gonna help you be like Mike bust a big boss the fake air jordans coming into Port Newark. Five people not sort of trying to smuggle in more than 380000. Payers of the counterfeit sneakers that suddenly three million dollars a of them. Issues don't have the trademarked logo on them those were apparently to be added later at locations in Brooklyn. And queens.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57095189,"title":"5 people charged with trafficking $73 million in counterfeit Nike Air Jordans: Police","duration":"0:22","description":"It's gotta be the shoes! Except these weren't THE shoes.","url":"/US/video/people-charged-trafficking-73-million-counterfeit-nike-air-57095189","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.