Transcript for 5 people charged with trafficking $73 million in counterfeit Nike Air Jordans: Police

They did look like the real thing about the issues we're not gonna help you be like Mike bust a big boss the fake air jordans coming into Port Newark. Five people not sort of trying to smuggle in more than 380000. Payers of the counterfeit sneakers that suddenly three million dollars a of them. Issues don't have the trademarked logo on them those were apparently to be added later at locations in Brooklyn. And queens.

