'People could be disrupting the election': Former FBI agent on suspicious envelopes

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former FBI agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett about how officials are responding after election offices were sent suspicious envelopes laced with fentanyl.

November 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live