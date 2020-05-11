Transcript for People express surprise at close election race

So let's think this conversation to our virtual roundtable joining us this morning former Republican congressional communications director terrace at my hair. Former Hillary Clinton Campaign national political director Amanda rent to rear and see if Sirius XM radio host Mike used thank you all for being back again. Oh I want to start with Jack simple and yet maybe complicated question to Altria the unitary you can start a sop but what surprised you so far. About how this race has played out until now. Well I have to be honest that I'm surprised that it was as close as it is given that the condition of the country. Given the failed response with Kobe to. Given Trump's behavior. And particularly his behavior about trying to suppress the boat. You know what the display in the white house on election night which was incredibly. Inappropriate. And the fact that Republicans have being rather silent on the president's attempt to undermine. The integrity of our elections. And that just seems to be okay that that is very disheartening to me. And it and it speaks out and ill where we are as a country and but the focus right now is that they count needs to continue this is the democratic process at work. And the American people need to be patient and so far so good at least. Amanda. I'm surprised that we haven't heard more Republicans come now and talk about the fact that we needed count every single vote. That's a very simple one. I'm also a little surprise that in the senate because so many Republicans actually did win and there was an a major doesn't look like there's going to be a major flip. Then again you're not Syrian about the integrity of this election cycle from Republicans as well we have more days ago and I know people are waiting. But you know this is a moment where I think everyone realizes we've got to make sure the people trust or institutions. So I do look forward to that changing and I'm hopeful. And at the same time we are marching through Barry unusual times and so we'll see how this goes Mike we think. I get them out this is how I'm not surprised. I anything and everything and acting as I expected to be. Expected the race to be as close. America proved itself what we ball certain people in America always known it to be there is a strong sentiment where people are willing to choose our own personal pockets over. Empathy over the fellow citizens. Presents from back. Did in true character in form at the White House I expected that. I expect the Republican Party not to come out day and a modest his statements in to stand up for democracy they haven't done that. And it lasts three to four years. I'm not surprised by any I've been actually found but. You know Diane you know me I'm excited how blue the political geek. So what I've been excited to look at the returns and how to come again I'm excited to see like how we bought talked about from Brooklyn analysts how we've all talked about a from campaigns are. I just know sends out. Same cables that go towards trial and then we'll see a shift when the mail and bolts again to comment provided until it's been really interesting to see that inflection point. But when it flipped and when it switched. I kind of expected to come a little bit later but to see how play out in real time is really fascinating. And it would have been talking to and people on my radio show is people are learning in the country a little bit more as we go. County by county Ido a seemingly trivial to us political wonks here but. For those who are new to politics and those right usually engaging they're learning that Lilly is one of my number one question that I get every single day live on the air is Mike talked about this county when they say this what did this mean so for me it's incredible civics education as being on full display since we're not teaching civics and more K through twelve so. For me Amex excited to watts is our play out but nothing that surprised me. Yet the Supreme Court and proceedings also felt a bit like a civics lesson in that case where you know the whole country is watching and learning all these things about the system that make this country run you know and it it's. I agree at a that's never a bad thing when we learned bit more about those things two but Carolina back to this question about. The Republican response in the president's response to the results so far in general you know we we did hear some of his. Most staunch supporters come out after his statement on election night calling it a fraud in saying that that was an irresponsible for him thing for him to say. That he shouldn't have said it but he has also gotten some support from people essentially saying you know if you look at for example in Pennsylvania. Where there just asking to be able to observe the process. If nothing about is happening and why not so is it really and reasonable for them to be asking for this. But the problem here is that it's big it is the press it never does anything in moderation. It's one extreme or the other and the messaging behind this he has some of his lawyers go out and say. Know all the presidents not saying stop the count we want all of votes counted yet where he's losing. And then you have their supporters being activated to go in and intimidate voter locations. Polling locations where accounts boats are being counted. And then they're saying that you know now we want the vote count to stop at me and then the president tweets out stop the counts. This is authoritarian. This is not how we do things in America. And so for the Republicans do you know tear on this and be very lukewarm about it instead of being unequivocal. That in America we count the votes were not supposed to be engaging in activity that prevents more voters from voting or prevents ballots legally from being counted. And this is dangerous territory and the president needs to stop it that's what they need to do this this back and forth lukewarm million mouths. Approach to it really undermines our institutions which is something that Republicans costs were supposed to be the bull work for outlook according to them for years when it was Democrats engage in this behavior so. They need to go grow a backbone if they want the future of our election system to remain intact.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.