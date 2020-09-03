6 people, including 5-year-old boy, shot inside barbershop

Police in Washington, D.C., are on the hunt for three men accused of entering a busy barbershop and opening fire.
0:48 | 03/09/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for 6 people, including 5-year-old boy, shot inside barbershop
Rallies in the end zone. Inside the artery problem behind years into its extreme north. Looks like three suspects. Army weapons because they opened fire. Barber shop to. We have six victims. A hospital job. They all appeared the life threatening. We have a five year old boy that was. Received a gunshot minor and shot. We have an adult female and portable. The most serious. Mistaken sir it's Carl.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

