Transcript for At least 2 people killed near German synagogue on Yom Kippur

We begin with a breaking news out of Germany where at least two people have been killed in the shooting near a synagogue in the city of how Lee. This comes on down to pour the holiest day in the Jewish face I want to bring in Julien MacFarlane our London bureau. With the latest on Juliet just have to ask you what is what do we know so far what's happened. Hey Kimberly exactly justices say I'm police gave the police updates. In this morning confirming the news that two people have died saying fox. Another have arrested one person. They are continuing to such they've recently made an appeal for any information any. They say is that people may have. A regional math says that two people. With seen on a highway heading threat from Munich following reports of gunfire now there's been dramatic footage to concede. Right now all of a heavily armed mound of firing long barreled weapon from behind a cop. Witnesses have been telling German media that they still hunger and aids being launched in the city of holiday and not the attack happened. Mitt a synagogue. Now it's important to know it of course that this is happening on young can pull it is the heaviest day on the Jewish calendar. The head of the Jewish community and holiday he told their Spiegel a German and newspaper. That there were dozens of people inside the synagogue at the time and not two gunmen. Was struggling with the synagogues. Security passed now I. And didn't manage to get outside and not that will also. But the reports. Of gunfire around by the -- that area has not been completely locked down the train station has been glazed. As I say as police continued that's it's. IRA to am in just just before we go are they considering this a religious attack. So the police have a to have hunter David the investigation to federal prosecution is not federal prosecutors and Jenny they attend to the Coptic cases. Involving national security or terrorism. Met it's not yet been labeled as a domestic. Four religious attack. All or domestic terrorism yes police initially described this as a Rampage situation. But it is being investigated says I'm does they say police are still appealing to people for further evidence of that if they have any information. About what took place. All right Julian MacFarlane right in our London bureau with the updates thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.