Transcript for 4 people killed in 'mass casualty shooting' at Brooklyn club

We have new video as police are investigating that deadly shooting that happened in Brooklyn for men were killed. Inside an illegal gambling hall in Crown Heights and still no one has been arrested yet. Eyewitness News or play Diana Rocco is on the scene this morning and has a surveillance video from the moments right after that shooting. That you will see this morning only on Eyewitness News Diana. Good morning. A stunning. That's right good morning this social club which police are not paying with an illegal gambling facility remains a crime scene this morning after that wild shootout. That killed four men from this Crown Heights neighborhood this is a surveillance video we've been telling you about. This is exclusive tell Eyewitness News it is the moments after as police arrived you can see a police van there on the bottom of your screen it is responding. To a call and then demand any team jacket casually Saunders out of the club. And across the street heat and get on the phone with a friend right now it is not exactly clear. What his involvement was as police start showing up you can see officers running. Into the club the ATF in crime scene units were investigating throughout the day yesterday. There's just before 7 AM police were called to the AAA aces social club. After more than fifteen rounds were fired inside there about a dozen people inside at the time. With evidence of illegal dice and card games police did recover two son a nine millimeter. Air and our fault. My sympathies go to the victim's friends family which is us. You know and now it's just unfortunate that unfortunately is not going to stop. Until we stop this disputes and conflicts between people event especially in cities and issues of our. Police have identified the 4 victims here this morning they are ages 32 to 47 years old again all from this Crown Heights neighborhood. Three other people. Were shot yesterday in injured but they did survive at least two men. And one woman there have been no arrests this morning as a song remains under investigation for live in Crown Heights Brooklyn I'm Diane opera channel seven. Eyewitness.

